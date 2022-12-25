New support document details recent AirTag firmware update

A new article posted on the official Apple AirTag website shows the changes made via firmware updates.

Apple’s tracking device had a firmware update on November 10, bringing the version to 2.0.24. Historically, the Cupertino-based company does not disclose the ‘behind the scenes’ details, such as which features are introduced or bugs fixed, but the new post finally reveals them.

The 2.0.24 update brought Precision Finding, which helps users locate unknown AirTags that may be stalking them. Then, on December 12, the AirTag’s firmware was updated to version 2.0.36. For this launch, Apple fixed an accelerometer bug that wasn’t always activating.

Firmware updates are sent over-the-air, and there’s no way to manually update them. To encourage the device to pick up the update, users are told to keep their AirTags connected to their iPhones and have a constant internet connection. The current firmware version of an AirTag can be checked by going to the Find My app.