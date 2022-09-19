New support document helps MagSafe Duo Users Charge their Apple Watch Ultra

Apple has uploaded a new support document on its official website detailing how the newly launched Apple Ultra could be charged via MagSafe Duo.

The Apple Watch Ultra is significantly bigger compared to predecessors Apple Watch Series 8 and 7, and thus prompted a ‘how to’ guide on how to properly make a connection.

According to the online document, users will need to lay the Apple Watch Ultra completely flat on the receiver, or angle the Duo Charger in a way that it makes a connection with the device.

MagSafe Duo fans: the Apple Watch Ultra is NOT listed as compatible. I wonder if it actually doesn’t work or just is a little off. pic.twitter.com/Ww53KlbUfB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2022

If the two actions do not work, Apple recommends removing the band, then trying it again.

The newly released Apple Watch Ultra is not included in the compatible device list for the MagSafe Duo Charger because it has a bulkier design and a bigger case size at 49. The Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 do not have this restriction.