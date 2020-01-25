New Tetris game shows up on App Store

Just a few days after EA announced that they will be pulling their Tetris app off the App Store, a new Tetris game appears. Titled ‘Tetris’, the game is made by N3TWORK Inc. as part of a multi-year agreement and features the game mechanics we all know and love.

Tetris game

The launch of the new Tetris app could be the reason why EA is closing theirs’. The company’s license may have expired and not been renewed.

Tetris features traditional gameplay, intuitive touch controls and offline mode for playing on the go. Currently, there are five themes and 50 avatars to choose from. The developers recommend keeping notifications on so users can get updates on new features, such as multiplayer modes and others.

Tetris is available as a free download on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch owners. The game offers in-app purchases to disable ads.