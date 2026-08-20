Apple

New Things to Come to Apple Fitness+

By Samantha Wiley
New Things to Come to Apple Fitness+

A job listing posted by Apple last month is for a Studio Producer for their service Fitness+, and this suggests that something new could be coming. The listing was detailing a role that will be in-person at the studio in Santa Monica.


The list reads production management for Fitness+ instead of it being anything specific like Live Content. Fitness+ is not a live service but there are many applicable skills that can be used for live production.

New Things to Come to Apple Fitness+

Apple is expected to combine the Health App with Fitness+ and will be potentially offered as a merged subscription. Apple Fitness was released by Apple in 2020 providing those who subscribed a library of videos for meditation and workouts to watch on an Apple device, with videos streamed in advance. Sumbul Desai, vice president for Apple Health took the reins for the revamped service and is now directly reporting to Eddy Cue.


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