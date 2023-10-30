New ‘Translate Option’ appears on iOS 17.2 beta

Apple added a new translate option for the action button in iOS 17.2 beta.

iOS 17.2 beta participants can now access the new translate option assigned to the Action Button. While Apple promised that the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro will have the feature available out of the box, the Cupertino-based company pushed it back to the foreseeable future.

Assigning the translate option to the Action button allows the user to call out a Translate window when they hold the Action Button. The app listens for spoken words and then translates the detected language into the one that you want. Users can also assign pairings as well as their preferred output language in the settings of the Translate app. Currently, the supported languages are Vietnamese, Ukrainian, Turkish, Thai, Russian, Polish, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Italian, Indonesian, German, French, Dutch, English, and Chinese, with possibly more to come.