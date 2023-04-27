New ‘Transparent’ Beats Studio Buds+ to launch in May

A recent Amazon listing shows that Apple will be releasing a new Beats Studio Buds+.

The listing reveals pertinent details, such as changes in design, features, and price. According to the product description, the new Beats Studio Buds+ will have a transparent design similar to the Nothing Ear 2. There are two additional color options, Ivory and Black. As far as design is concerned, there are no noticeable changes and it looks the same as the Studio Buds that launched in 202.

The unreleased Beats Studio Buds+ will be launching on May 18 and have a $169.95 price tag. Studio Buds+ are the sportier versions of the AirPods Pro, with a stemless design that falls below the ears. It will have an IPX4 water-resistance rating and have both active noise cancellation and transparency mode. Longer battery life of up to 36 hours and USB-C charging has been added to the description.