New update for Xbox app will allow iPad and iPhone game streaming

Xbox fans may still get streaming games after all with Microsoft’s future update.

Currently, Microsoft is testing a new functionality within the Xbox app that will allow users to play games on their iPads and iPhones without needing to install it. The feature is available only to TestFlight users but is expected to be included in the future version.

The Xbox app is different from its xCloud service as it allows streaming from the Xbox console to the iOS device. Following Apple’s App Store policy and guidelines those who are interested will have to wait longer.

The streaming feature works even when the user is outside his or her home. After testing is done this could be included in the next app update. The service is similar to Sony’s PS4 Remote Play app, also available on the iOS.

Microsoft’s xCloud project launched September 15 and was rebranded as ‘Game Pass Ultimate’. It’s now available on Android but not on iOS.