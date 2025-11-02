New Updated Siri On Track For 2026 Release

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said that the updated Siri is on track for its release next year, with the new features expected to make their premiere on the iPhone along with the iOS 26.4 update rolling out in March or April.

The company is making good progress on the new and updated Siri. The new Siri was announced back in WWDC last year, but it was again announced that it had been delayed back in March. Siri will have new capabilities, like on-screen awareness, a deeper understanding of the personal context of the user, and controls for each app would be on a deeper level. An example was shown by Apple where the user of an iPhone inquired about a lunch reservation and flight plans based on information they got from messages and mail apps.

Apple is dealing with several class action lawsuits linked to the new features that have been apparently being delayed and unavailable despite promotions of teh said features.