New US TikTok App to Launch in September

TikTok will launch an app exclusive to the US to comply with the country’s regulations.

The Information reported that ByteDance is in the process of moving forward with divesting its US operations to American-owned companies. The first step is creating an app, which is expected to debut on September 5. The current version, dubbed ‘M’ is set to be taken off the App Store when the new app goes live. The new app is dubbed ‘M2’ internally. Users must switch to the new version to continue accessing the social media network. The deadline for this is by March 2026, after which the app will no longer work.

TikTok’s move to create a new US app follows a law created by Congress declaring that ByteDance should sell its US TikTok business or be banned in the region. It will be managed by an ownership group that includes Oracle.