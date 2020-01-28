New Vermont bill adds Emojis to license plates

A newly-formed bill in Vermont proposes that emojis may be added to vehicular license plates. Rebecca White, a representative has suggested that emojis may be added to vanity plates or standard ones that have numbers and letters, which means emoji-only ones would not be possible.

The bill, named H.866 will have six emojis affixed on the distinctive set of numbers provided by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles, or added to the preferred letters and numbers for vanity plates. Despite the limited selection Vermont car owners can color up their plates with dozens of combinations.

In the same month, Apple has offered a free engraving of emojis to Apple AirPods owners. Vermont will be the first state to have emojis on their license plates if the bill passes. Queensland, Australia holds the distinction of being the first city to offer this luxury. It costs $336 in Australia but the price for emoji plates in Vermont has not been discussed yet.