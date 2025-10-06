News

New Wallet Boarding Passes Feature to be Integrated First by United Airlines

By Samantha Wiley
During the presentation at the WWDC for iOS 26 back in June, Apple introduced a couple of new features for the company’s Wallet App. Some of the added features made it more convenient for people who fly frequently, such as boarding passes wherein flight tracking is displayed through a live activity.


United will pioneer support for the new feature in the next months, with airlines like JetBlue, Air Canada, Southwest, American Airlines, Virgin Australia, Lufthansa, and Qantas to add the new boarding pass as well.

When you share the flight tracker, you can let other iPhones of trusted people see a display of the live activity, but they won’t see stuff like the seat number you are in and the boarding group. The new feature also provides an option to see the Airport map with Find My access, so you can track your bags and luggage easily.


Lost your password?