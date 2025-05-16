News

New watchOS 11.5 debuts

By Samantha Wiley
watchOS 11.5

The newest watchOS operating system is now live for users around the globe.

watchOS 11.5 is the latest version of watchOS 11, and it came around a month or so after watchOS 11.4 was released. The fifth major update supports the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 6 or newer, as well as the Apple Watch SE 2. The most notable addition to watchOS 11.5 is the new Pride Harmony watch face. The update also allows users to make a purchase within the Apple TV using their Apple Watch, and a bug that hides a notification when a user’s iPhone is full charged. The complete details of the update can be found on Apple’s official page.

watchOS 11.5

Apple Watch owners can update their devices to the latest version by connecting to the internet. After plugging in to a power source and tethered to an Apple device, go to the Apple Watch app and choose Software Update under the General settings.

