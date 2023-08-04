New wave of games to hit Apple Arcade

Apple has announced several new games that will arrive on Apple Arcade.

After saying that ‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ is launching on Apple Arcade, Apple revealed that there will be a few more titles on the way. Sega of America president and chief operating officer Ian Curran announced that ‘Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go will join hit franchises such as Football Manager and Sonic. ‘Samba de Amigo’ will be available to play starting August 29 and will have 40 songs plus three exclusives.

On August 8, Apple Arcade users will be able to play Nekograms+ (Hungry Sky), and Kingdoms: Merge & Build on August 18. Then, on August 25, a game titled ‘finity’ will be released on August 25. Apple also says that new content will be added to Cityscapes: Sim Builder, Jetpack Joyride 2, and Crossy Road Castle. Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and boasts several hundred games for users to enjoy.