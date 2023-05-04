New WhatsApp feature to allow iPhone Chat transfers sans iCloud

Popular messaging app WhatsApp will soon have users transfer their chat history from one iPhone to another without iCloud.

Currently, the only way to migrate WhatsApp chat history is to back up the data to iCloud via the Chat Backup option. With a new feature called ‘Transfer Chats to iPhone’, users can transfer media and chat history via a QR code on the old iPhone. The built-in service offers an advantage to those with limited storage on their iCloud account and those unable to save due to lack of space.

‘Transfer Chats to iPhone’ is currently in beta phase but is expected to be released to the public soon. The ability to transfer chat history copies Meta’s recent announcement of multi-device support for users with more than one device. Users can log into the same WhatsApp account to a maximum of four phones and have the data synced across all of them.