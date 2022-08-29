New York Times Crossword app integrates official Wordle game

The New York Times game collection has a new and official addition to its stable- the hugely popular Wordle game.

In a press release, the New York Times mentioned that users can play Wordle via the New York Times Crossword app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. With a NYT account, players can save their streaks and stats and play on any device. It’s worth noting that creating a NYT account is free.

Wordle joins other games in the New York Times’ library, including Spelling Bee, Mini and Crossword. The app itself is free to download and has a range of puzzles for players of all skill levels.

The NYT bought Wordle from Josh Wardle, its creator, in January this year. At the time, the publication said that the app would continue to be free for existing and new users. The Crossword app that has Wordle has a subscription, though, and costs $6.99 a month.