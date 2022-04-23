New Zealand, Australia, Canada and UK get Communication Safety in Messages

Apple is reportedly planning to bring its Communication Safety in Messages feature to four regions, including the UK, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Communication Safety in Messages is a safety feature that scans outgoing and incoming iMessage photos for harmful content and puts out a warning before the user could view them. Nudity will be automatically blurred and the child will be presented with child safety group resources. For outgoing nudity the child will be warned not to proceed.

Community Safety was introduced in iOS 15.2 in December but has been limited to the US. It can be enabled by parents and is privacy-focused. It’s not related to anti-CSAM that Apple has declared most recently and may launch in the near future.

The exact date of when Communication Safety in Messages will arrive in the UK, New Zealand, Australia and Canada has not been announced yet, but it might appear soon.