Newly-Launched Counter-Strike 2 broken on Mac

Valve’s newly-released game Counter-Strike 2 has caused a major headache among Mac users since it’s not supported on the operating system.

The game’s release forced all users to update their CS: GO even if CS 2 is not supported on their computers. macOS installation soon gave way to an update that made the game unplayable- the game executes an .exe file which is only recognizable in Windows machines. Some of the users took a roundabout approach to reverse the auto-upgrade and get back to CS:GO and continue playing the game.

As a result, Steam has pulled the macOS compatibility logo on its official Counter-Strike page and its FAQs section. Steam said that CS2 is ‘not available for Mac at this time’ and did not say if or when the game will gain support for macOS.

Counter-Strike 2 features updates such as popular maps, the Source 2 engine, and more.