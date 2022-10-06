Newly released Nreal Air supports iPad, Apple Silicon and iPhone

There’s a new augmented reality glasses that iPhone users can get to transform their screens into 130 foot displays.

Nreal’s Air is a forward-thinking AR glasses that launched ahead of Apple’s AR glasses. The device is aimed at consumers who want to get a bigger screen as a sleek pair of sunglasses. For those who have an iPad or iPhone, the Nreal Air can be connected via AV adapter and through a Lightning cable to achieve the virtual experience.

Mirror mode works with Apple Stage Manager and can act as an external display for the iPad Pro, thereby giving them a virtual workspace without the need to connect to a hardware. The AR glasses also include audio, as well as a dual mic array for communication and noise cancellation. It also has Bluetooth connectivity for pairing an AirPods, for example.

The Nreal Air is available to buy today, and is priced at $379.