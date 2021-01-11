Newly unveiled Jeep Cherokee L will have wireless CarPlay support

Car manufacturer Jeep unveiled the 2021 model Jeep Cherokee L, which is the first one of its kind to have wireless CarPlay via the Uconnect 5 system.

Wireless CarPlay is a feature that’s quickly becoming a staple in 2021 vehicles. This technology allows iPhone users to connect their smartphones to the car without a cable. Recently, CarPlay was announced as a feature for the 2021 Honda Accord and the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The 5th generation Jeep Grand Cherokee L sports wireless CarPlay and a Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which includes an 8.4 inch touchscreen display. Buyers can get the Overland and Limited trims or buy the Summit model to get the screen upgraded to 10.1 inches.

Wireless CarPlay before was a feature found on high end luxury car models. It’s becoming more commonplace as companies see the value and convenience in the technology.

The Grand Cherokee L is set to launch Spring 2021, with a price rumored to be around $40K for the base trim and $55K for the Summit trim.