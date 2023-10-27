iLounge Logo

Next AirPods Max and AirPods to launch in 2024

Apple will be adding several new AirPods products to its lineup in 2024, according to Mark Gurman.

The Bloomberg analyst iterated that there might be a new AirPods Max and standard AirPods entering the market next year. The refresh will happen alongside a new AirPods Pro that will be available in 2025. It’s believed that Apple will update the AirPods Max and AirPods’ design, as well as the included case. Software-wise, the audio will be improved.

The release of the upcoming AirPods will see the third-generation and second-generations phasing out. Taking its place will be two fourth-generation models set at varying price points. Gurman claims that the AirPods models will appear to be a hybrid between the AirPods Pro and AirPods, albeit with shorter stems. The higher-end model will have Active Noise Cancellation, a feature that’s currently exclusive to the Max and Pro models. The exact release date of the two upcoming AirPods models has yet to be revealed.

