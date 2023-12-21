Next iPhone will have capture button for taking videos

A new report from an Apple analyst claims that the next iPhone will have dedicated hardware for capturing videos.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently published in his ‘Power On’ newsletter that Apple is planning to have the iPhone 16’s Capture button to record video. Gurman claims that the ‘new dedicated button’ will take video, hence the name. It’s a confirmation of the button’s purpose and why it’s called that way. According to rumors, the Capture button will have haptic feedback and will be capacitative in nature, with a force sensor that recognizes pressure.

Furthermore, it’s believed that the Capture button will have an ergonomic or easy-reach placement. Different pressure levels could mean that the button could be activated to capture a video or photo, but there’s no official confirmation as of the moment. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro models can activate spatial video via Ultra Wide and Wide cameras working together since iOS 17.2 launched.