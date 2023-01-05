Next Qi2 charging gains MagSafe support

The WPC, or Wireless Power Consumption revealed today that the next generation Qi wireless charging will have Apple’s MagSafe technology.

Qi2 charging is a unified wireless charging standard with Apple’s MagSafe charging support. Qi2 will have a Magnetic Power Profile, and devices that support Qi2 charging will have the same technology as the MagSafe profile. To date, MagSafe is present on the iPhone 12 models and later.

Magnetic Power Profile tout the same ease of use as MagSafe- users experience optimal alignment with minimal effort when they put their devices atop the charging point. At the same time, the standard will have faster and more efficient charging. In line with this, the WPC said that the updated standard will ‘pave the way for significant future increases in wireless charging speeds’

Qi2 charging standard is expected to be launched in 2023, while devices that support it are expected to debut in the same year.