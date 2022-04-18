Niantic launches new AR game ‘Peridot’

By Samantha Wiley
Game developer Niantic is set to release a new augmented reality game for iOS, titled ‘Peridot’.

Niantic is mostly known for producing the hit game ‘Pokemon Go’. Peridot is a similar game but instead of pocket monsters users are tasked to take care of a virtual pet. It’s a pet sim game modelled after ‘Tamagotchi’, but albeit in an AR environment.

Peridot users can take their ‘dots’ for walks, play games, find hidden treasures in real-life locations, take pictures and breed them to get different archetypes. The official announcement teaser was revealed on Niantic’s official YouTube channel and is just around half a minute long.

The release date for ‘Peridot’ is still not certain, but it’s reported that certain markets will get to see it sooner in the future. Those who are interested can sign up on Niantic’s official website and get email notifications via newsletters.

Niantic’s game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, was shut down in January this year.

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
