Nickelodeon and Disney games to arrive on Apple Arcade

Apple’s all-you-can-play service already has more than 200 titles, and it will soon get a few more from notable publishers.

Disney Melee Mania is made by Mighty Bear Games and is set to arrive this week. The battle arena game lets you control Disney and Pixar characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Elsa, Wreck It Ralph and others. Three players compete versus three others, with the objective being scoring the most points.

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is a sports-themed game featuring renowned Nickelodeon characters, including Garfield, Rocko, Angelica, Spongebob Squarepants and others. Backdrops are recognizable locations such as Bikini Bottom, and the game has a single story mode where players complete character-specific challenges. Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is set to arrive on Apple TV, Mac, iPad and iPhone but there’s no release date as of the moment.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and can be bundled with other Apple services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music and iCloud.