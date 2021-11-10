Nielsen streaming ratings put Ted Lasso season finale at 9th place

Nielsen ratings have shown that the season finale episode of the popular show ‘Ted Lasso’ performed well, with 507 million viewer minutes and at 9th place.

After appearing in the Nielsen weekly streaming chart, the sports-themed comedy series has shown up at ninth in the week spanning October 4 to 10.

It’s the only Apple TV+ show in the list, with others being ‘Black Widow’ at 676 million viewer minutes and ‘Squid Game’ topping the charts at 3 billion viewer minutes. In the top 10 SVOD programs, Netflix dominated the charts with four shows and movies getting on the top four spots.

‘Ted Lasso’ is a well-received show that has 3 Television Critics Association awards and four gongs at the Emmys. The producers, writers and cast were reported to ask for and get salary increases- Jason Sudeikis, the show’s star is said to be getting $1 million per episode on season 3.