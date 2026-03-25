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Nike Special Edition Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out

By Samantha Wiley
Nike Special Edition Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out

A Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 special edition is now available to be purchased at Apple.com for customers in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the United States and other countries. The headphones are exactly the same as the base version of the Powerbeats Pro 2 but they have a two-tone design feature the Nike signature Volt neon green-yellow and black.


Other than the Nike-based design, these still are the same version of the Powerbeats Pro that released last year with the signature wraparound earhooks found on the Powerbeats to provide the user with better stability. The earbuds feature Transparency and Active Noise Cancelling, and a battery life that lasts up to 45 hours.

Nike Special Edition Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are basically a pair of earbuds that are focused for fitness enthusiasts as an alternative to the AirPods Pro 3 you can use for workouts, runs, and practices. The price of the earbuds is $249.99.


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