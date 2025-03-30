News

Nintendo launches iOS App

By Samantha Wiley
Nintendo Launches iOS App

Videogame company Nintendo recently debuted a new app for users who want to get the latest news and information.

Nintendo Today! Is the name of the app and it’s available to download on the App Store for iPhone. It’s worth noting that the app is also available on the Play Store and is completely free. After the download, users can sign in with their Nintendo account and browse through content, themed images, and video clips, along with a news feed. A calendar tab might be helpful for those who want to know the upcoming games lineup, in-game events, and Nintendo Direct presentations, among others.

It’s possible to set a Nintendo Today! Widget at the Home Screen for convenience. News about the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 will also appear in the app. Users can personalize the news feed or choose themed designs based on popular franchises such as Animal Crossing and Super Mario.

