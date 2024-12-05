Nintendo releases Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for the App Store

Nintendo just released Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, which is an offline version of Pocket Camp that lets players continue their game, since the freemium Animal Crossing game was shut down on November 29 last week.

Advertisements

Since it was a freemium game, some players invested a lot of money on items that were offered. The release of Pocket Camp Complete allows players to still enjoy and play the standard version of the game. However, Nintendo has put a halt on all updates and events with the online version being shut down- 7 years after its release. Saves can be transferred to the new Pocket Camp game retaining many features that the old game had, but does not support interacting and player visiting.

The game can be found on the App Store for $9.99 with transfers for save files available until June 2 next year, and this needs you to have a Nintendo Account.