Nintendo to skip on mobile ‘Super Mario’ games

Shigeru Miyamoto recently said that Nintendo will not be making any more ‘Super Mario’ games for the mobile platform.

In a Variety interview, Miyamoto discussed the future of Mario and mobile gaming. The Nintendo director confirmed that Mario will not be making any more appearances on smartphones. He said that mobile apps ‘will not be the primary path of future Mario games.’ ‘Mario Kart Tour’ and ‘Super Mario Run’ made $300 million and $60 million respectively, but that pales in comparison to ‘Mario Kart 8’ on the Nintendo Switch, which garnered $3 billion.

Other Nintendo games, including ‘Fire Emblem Heroes’ and ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ seem safe as they constantly get updates in the App Store. Mario has been making appearances outside of consoles, even in theaters with ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’, but if one thing is for sure then we probably won’t see the character in a mobile game.