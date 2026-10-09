No Explanation from AT&T and Apple on What is Causing the Issue

Some users of the iPhone 18 Pro Max are dealing with an AT&T Cellular service issue. Those devices that are affected will need to be replaced because no software update can fix this issue.

No explanation was provided by either AT&T or Apple until now on what is causing this issue. It might be that Apple is still searching for the cause, so there is no answer provided by the carrier of Apple itself.

As of now, iOS 27.0.1 was released by Apple to ensure that this problem will not happen again. For users of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, they must update to this version of iOS to prevent any more damage from being done.

The issue does not let users send text messages, use cellular data, or make phone calls, but the small number of users appears to be thousands of people, as they are flooding platforms such as the Apple Support Community.