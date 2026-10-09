News

No Explanation from AT&T and Apple on What is Causing the Issue

By Samantha Wiley
No Explanation from AT&T and Apple on What is Causing the Issue

Some users of the iPhone 18 Pro Max are dealing with an AT&T Cellular service issue. Those devices that are affected will need to be replaced because no software update can fix this issue.


No explanation was provided by either AT&T or Apple until now on what is causing this issue. It might be that Apple is still searching for the cause, so there is no answer provided by the carrier of Apple itself.

No Explanation from AT&T and Apple on What is Causing the Issue

As of now, iOS 27.0.1 was released by Apple to ensure that this problem will not happen again. For users of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, they must update to this version of iOS to prevent any more damage from being done.

The issue does not let users send text messages, use cellular data, or make phone calls, but the small number of users appears to be thousands of people, as they are flooding platforms such as the Apple Support Community.


Latest News
Dolby Atmos Coming to Apple TV F1
Dolby Atmos Coming to Apple TV F1
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $24 Off!
Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $24 Off!
1 Min Read
iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Models Were Supposed to Have 16GB of RAM
iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Models Were Supposed to Have 16GB of RAM
1 Min Read
New Apple TV 4K Reportedly Has Four HomePod System Support
New Apple TV 4K Reportedly Has Four HomePod System Support
1 Min Read
Apple Biding Time for Samsung to Launch a Bezel-Free Display
Apple Biding Time for Samsung to Launch a Bezel-Free Display
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Beta for tvOS 27.2 Looks to Corroborate Siri AI and Apple Intelligence for New Apple TV
Beta for tvOS 27.2 Looks to Corroborate Siri AI and Apple Intelligence for New Apple TV
1 Min Read
Apple Cash Adding New Verification for Top-Offs
Apple Cash Adding New Verification for Top-Offs
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New Feature Coming on iPhone Duo For Easy Toggling
New Feature Coming on iPhone Duo For Easy Toggling
1 Min Read
New OLED MacBook Pro Will Be Lighter
New OLED MacBook Pro Will Be Lighter
1 Min Read
Product Design to Become Big Priority for Apple Moving Forward
Product Design to Become Big Priority for Apple Moving Forward
1 Min Read
Lost your password?