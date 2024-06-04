No hardware announcement coming at WWDC

Mark Gurman is not expecting an announcement on any new hardware for Apple

Advertisements

During the WDDC on June 10 unless Apple shows a viewing of new hardware out of the blue.

Despite reports of Apple set to release a new Apple TV in the first half of this year, Gurman states that a new model is not imminent. The current model we have right now was released in October 2022.

The new model is expected to have a faster processor and Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the new model to have a lower price of $99 in the US.

The latest model didn’t undergo major design changes but Apple considered the idea of having a built-in camera in the future model. The Facetime app added by the tvOS 17 let users have video on TV, but that calls for using the rear camera via a connected iPad or iPhone.