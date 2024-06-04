News

No hardware announcement coming at WWDC

By Samantha Wiley
WWDC

Mark Gurman is not expecting an announcement on any new hardware for Apple

During the WDDC on June 10 unless Apple shows a viewing of new hardware out of the blue.

WWDC

Despite reports of Apple set to release a new Apple TV in the first half of this year, Gurman states that a new model is not imminent. The current model we have right now was released in October 2022.

The new model is expected to have a faster processor and Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the new model to have a lower price of $99 in the US.

The latest model didn’t undergo major design changes but Apple considered the idea of having a built-in camera in the future model. The Facetime app added by the tvOS 17 let users have video on TV, but that calls for using the rear camera via a connected iPad or iPhone.

