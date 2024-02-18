News

‘No Mans Sky’ is free to play

By Samantha Wiley
No Mans Sky

Critically acclaimed video game ‘No Mans Sky’ will be free to play from February 15 through 19.

‘No Mans Sky’ is a space simulator and was launched in 2016 by developer Hello Games. After 24 major updates, Hello Games announced that their game has gone ‘free to play’ for a weekend. In a blog post, the developers said that the move is a ‘moment for new players to try No Mans Sky’, without free-to-play transactions and paid services. The game should be able to run on any M-series processor in a Mac, even the entry-level MacBook Air.

No Mans Sky

The minimum requirements for the game include 8GB RAM, at least an i5 processor, 20GB hard drive storage, and a Radeon Pro 570X graphics card. ‘No Mans Sky’ offers a procedurally-generated universe with moons, planets, space stations, and solar systems to explore. The game can be downloaded on the Mac App Store or Steam.

