‘No Mans Sky’ is free to play

Critically acclaimed video game ‘No Mans Sky’ will be free to play from February 15 through 19.

‘No Mans Sky’ is a space simulator and was launched in 2016 by developer Hello Games. After 24 major updates, Hello Games announced that their game has gone ‘free to play’ for a weekend. In a blog post, the developers said that the move is a ‘moment for new players to try No Mans Sky’, without free-to-play transactions and paid services. The game should be able to run on any M-series processor in a Mac, even the entry-level MacBook Air.

The minimum requirements for the game include 8GB RAM, at least an i5 processor, 20GB hard drive storage, and a Radeon Pro 570X graphics card. ‘No Mans Sky’ offers a procedurally-generated universe with moons, planets, space stations, and solar systems to explore. The game can be downloaded on the Mac App Store or Steam.