    North Carolina Apple Store closed due to mall shootings

    Samantha WileyBy
    Advertisements

    Apple’s The Northlake Mall retail shop has been closed permanently after there were multiple shooting incidents in the mall.

    Apple Store

    The Northlake Mall Apple Store abruptly shuttered its doors on Wednesday, with Apple yet to send out a statement as to why this is so. Bloomberg mentioned that the mall had multiple shootings in recent months. Apparently it was a sudden decision, since the online portal of the store did not announce closure.

    The website then put up a message that a new Charlotte store will open in early 2024. For now, Apple customers will have to shop at the SouthPark store or on Apple.com to get their products. Bloomberg said that the employees at the affected store will be transferred or given roles in the Apple Store online.

    Advertisements

    Apple rarely closes a store so suddenly and has around 270 locations in the US. It’s believed that the new mall has been in construction even before the shooting began.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts