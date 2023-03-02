North Carolina Apple Store closed due to mall shootings

Apple’s The Northlake Mall retail shop has been closed permanently after there were multiple shooting incidents in the mall.

The Northlake Mall Apple Store abruptly shuttered its doors on Wednesday, with Apple yet to send out a statement as to why this is so. Bloomberg mentioned that the mall had multiple shootings in recent months. Apparently it was a sudden decision, since the online portal of the store did not announce closure.

The website then put up a message that a new Charlotte store will open in early 2024. For now, Apple customers will have to shop at the SouthPark store or on Apple.com to get their products. Bloomberg said that the employees at the affected store will be transferred or given roles in the Apple Store online.

Apple rarely closes a store so suddenly and has around 270 locations in the US. It’s believed that the new mall has been in construction even before the shooting began.