Northern Ireland Police raids yield $750K of fake Apple products

The Police Service of Northern Ireland recently caught counterfeit Apple products estimated to be worth around $750,000.

Advertisements

iPhone cases, AirPods, and iPhones were among those found in police raids in Northern Ireland, one in Belfast and the other in Portadown. BBC News reported that the products collectively was an ‘estimated brand loss’ amounting to 600,000 for Apple and other ‘high street brands’. Detective Sergeant Mason, PSNI spokesperson cautioned that the fake goods could be used to fund organized crime.

Mason did not disclose the proportion of Apple goods in the raid, but there’s reason to believe that most of them are Apple fakes. The detective said that the Portadown and Belfast raids follow the East Midland incident. In similar news, a repair firm was fined nearly $150K for selling fake Apple chargers in 2021. A 24-year-old man was held in custody after the raid but on immigration offence count.