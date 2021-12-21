Notchmeister gives the MacBook Pro a decorative look

The latest MacBook Pro’s most surprising design was the display notch. While many wallpapers and apps have taken to hiding the notch, a new app makes it so that it gets a proper design.

Notchmeister is a newly launched app that seeks to embrace the display notch on the MacBook Pro. In the description, the app is ‘a fun way to spruce up your notch’ and is free to download on the App Store.

The app offers a number of different effects that can be applied at the notch area, including glow effects that work with the pointer, a radar screen or festive holiday lights. The developers describe it as a ‘screen saver for something you can’t see, or just a waste of time’.

There are few other apps that offer to turn the display notch into something that catches the eye, and Notchmeister is one of them. Those interested can look at the Mac App Store and give it a try.