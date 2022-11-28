Nothing phone update Adds AirPods battery percentage display

A new update for the Nothing Phone 1 has recently been released with a notable addition for AirPods users.

The company provided release notes with the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update, saying how the security patch offers improved fluidity and audio quality, a change in thermal threshold for better performance, and also a higher battery accuracy status. The notes further state that there have been bug fixes and overall system improvements.

Nothing Phone 1 users should be getting the update via OTA. To try and force the update, users can go to Settings, then System, and finally System Updates. Nothing says that the AirPods battery percentage is still in ‘experimental phase’, which means users will have to enable the feature after they receive the new operating software version.

The battery percentage feature can be enabled by going to Settings, then Experimental Features, and finding the option once the device is updated to 1.1.7.