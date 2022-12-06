Nothing smartphone to launch in US to compete with Apple

Nothing, a smartphone manufacturer based in the UK, has announced plans to launch its smartphones in the United States. The company’s CEO, Carl Pei, told reporters that they are in early discussions with US cellular carriers about the launch, but did not mention which model or carriers would be involved.

The Phone 1, Nothing’s flagship smartphone, has already launched in over 40 regions including India, Japan, the UK, and mainland Europe. However, the company has not previously mentioned plans to bring the phone to the US.

Pei acknowledged that it will be difficult to compete with Apple in the US, where the iOS operating system is dominant. He also pointed to the strong lock-in that many consumers have with Apple’s AirDrop and iMessage features as a challenge for the company.

Despite the challenges, Nothing has sold over a million products globally, with the Phone (1) and Ear (1) earbuds selling 500,000 and 600,000 units respectively. The company is hoping to capitalize on this success with its launch in the US.

It is not yet clear when Nothing’s smartphones will be available in the US, or which carriers will offer them. The company will likely face stiff competition from established players in the market, including not just Apple but also Samsung and other Android manufacturers.