News

Notifications to be auto-summarized by AI in new iOS 18 feature

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg’s chief correspondent, reveals that Apple is ready to reveal an auto summarizing feature for notifications as a part of a line of newly developed artificial intelligence properties for the iOS 18.

Advertisements

Gurman delivers more info on what to expect of Apple’s big move into generative AI. A change that the company will improve on is Siri’s hearing capabilities making the experience feel more casual and add characteristics that help the consumer with their daily lives. This incorporates services such as auto summarization notifications to give a quick summary of articles as well as interpreting voice memos and enhancing photos with AI-based editing. Gurman adds that Apple will depend on the on-device processor for it to support its AI features and states that ChatGPT is not present in Apple’s upcoming arsenal of AI features.

Apple

Apple’s push into the AI world is expected to make its debut as a part of the WWDC sneak peek of the next generation of software updates.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Promo
Latest Apple Promo increases Trade-In values for iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 3 is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro to launch in other regions soon
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit releases new Apple Pencil Pro and iPad Pro teardown video
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple increases old iPhone 15 Trade-in values
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
This is Your Last Chance to Snag the M1 iPad Air at $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 lineup to have a ‘Slim’ addition
1 Min Read
Delta Emulator App
Delta emulator app changes icon to avoid lawsuit
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 expected release date
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
Apple’s High-End Headphones is $99 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have bigger capacity
1 Min Read
iPhone Tap-to-Pay
iPhone Tap-to-Pay launches in Japan
1 Min Read
Lost your password?