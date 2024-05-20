Notifications to be auto-summarized by AI in new iOS 18 feature

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg’s chief correspondent, reveals that Apple is ready to reveal an auto summarizing feature for notifications as a part of a line of newly developed artificial intelligence properties for the iOS 18.

Gurman delivers more info on what to expect of Apple’s big move into generative AI. A change that the company will improve on is Siri’s hearing capabilities making the experience feel more casual and add characteristics that help the consumer with their daily lives. This incorporates services such as auto summarization notifications to give a quick summary of articles as well as interpreting voice memos and enhancing photos with AI-based editing. Gurman adds that Apple will depend on the on-device processor for it to support its AI features and states that ChatGPT is not present in Apple’s upcoming arsenal of AI features.

Apple’s push into the AI world is expected to make its debut as a part of the WWDC sneak peek of the next generation of software updates.