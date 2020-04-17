Buy the Apple 32-Inch Pro Display XDR with Nano-Texture Glass for $5,949 and save $50 on Amazon

Are you looking to buy the first-ever 6K Retina Display? You should buy it from Amazon. Amazon offers the Apple 32-Inch Pro Display XDR with Nano-Texture Glass for $5,949. You save $50 when you buy this product on Amazon.

This display is one of the best displays that you can have. The 32-Inches provide you with an exceptional 6K resolution i.e., 6016 x 3384 pixels. It has the best view angles and now you can view over a billion colors with exceptional quality.

The Pro XDR gives you the next level of contrast, color, brightness and more. Now you can video your work like never before. The screen gives the peak brightness of 1600-nits. It has a 10-bit color depth.

The Pro XDR uses advanced LED technology to reduce blooming. It has the latest image processing and light shaping technology. With these features, you can view true-to-life images.

The Pro XDR also has a super wide-angle. It has an amazing contrast. When you compare it to other LCDs it is 25 times better. The overall design is unique. Now you can rotate the screen or tilt it according to your needs.

It is the best display yet. Now you can buy it for $5,949 and save $50 from Amazon.