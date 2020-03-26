Now get 28% off when you buy the Apple Clear Case for the iPhone 11 Pro

Are you one of those who like to show the real color, shine, and style of the iPhone? While you can buy the colored cases, they will not showcase the limelight Apple iPhone has. So, if you are looking for Apple’s original Clear Case for your iPhone 11 Pro, you should buy it from Amazon.

Apple Clear Case for the iPhone 11 Pro

Apple offers a discount when you buy a clear case from Amazon. The original price of this case is $39. When you get it on Amazon, you will only have to pay $27.99. With this deal, you can save 28% of your money.

The iPhone 11 Clear Case has a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials. It provides a solid, comfortable feel. The back design is sturdy, while the sides are softer and more flexible. The material on the sides also improves the grip so that your phone does not fall from hands. And when it’s time to wirelessly charge, just leave the case on and set your iPhone on your Qi-certified charger.

The scratch-resistant coating on both interior and exterior surfaces makes it safer. Also, all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

So, now is your chance to save your precious dollars when you buy the iPhone Clear Case for iPhone 11 Pro on Amazon.