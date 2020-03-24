Now save $30 when you purchase Apple AirPods with charging case

The AirPods allow you to be at ease. Do you feel hard listening to the content on your iPhone while you are walking on the road or are at a train station?

If you want to answer calls automatically, then you should get the Apple AirPods. These AirPods allow you to answer calls, listen to your favorite content with ease.

AirPods

If you buy the Apple AirPods on Amazon, you also get the charging case at a discounted price. You can buy the AirPods with the charging case for only $139 and instantly save $30.

The new AirPods deliver an amazing wireless headphone experience. Just pull them out of the charging case, and they are ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.

The AirPods deliver five hours of listening time. You also get three hours of talk time. Also, with the charging case, you can charge your AirPods multiple times in a day. The charging case only takes 15 minutes to charge the AirPods fully.

These AirPods use the Apple H1 headphone chip. It allows you to quickly and automatically toggle between the voice calls or the content you are listening to. If you are listening to some content and someone calls you, the H1 chip automatically routes the audio and engages the microphone.

It is an amazing g product. Also, with this Amazon deal, you get both AirPods and charging cases for $139, which has an original price of $159.