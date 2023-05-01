Now’s Your Chance to Grab a Discounted Belkin MagSafe Charging Stand

Belkin is running a sale on its popular 3-in-1 MagSafe stand. Today, the Belkin MagSafe Charging Stand is down to just $127.49 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

It only takes a single adapter and cable to charge up to three essential devices simultaneously. You’ll have a dedicated spot for your Apple Watch, AirPods Case, and iPhone. MagSafe technology uses strong magnets to keep your device steady and in place. Fast charging on Apple devices is supported by the accessory.

Wireless charging is more convenient than wired as you won’t need two hands to juice up your smartphone. You can charge in any orientation, e.g., landscape as you stream videos or portrait while on a FaceTime call. The stand looks neat and goes well with any desktop or home decor. Every purchase comes with a 2-year limited warranty. Get the discounted Belkin MagSafe Charging Stand today!