NWA wrestlers locate stolen AirPods using Find My Network

A pair of professional wrestlers recovered a purse and AirPods that were in the bag after thieves took it on a plane.

Natalia Markova and Bryan Idol, professional wrestlers at the NWA discovered that Markova had lost her purse upon landing. Then they remembered that the bag contained her Apple AirPods, and that the Find My iPhone feature could be used to locate the bag, which was then found in a nearby Walmart store.

As they were getting near the supermarket Markova received an alert that her credit card was being charged. Once they tracked the thief the pair tackled the suspect and brought him down to the ground. The bag, along with the AirPods were recovered.

The local police then made the arrest while Markova and Idol declined to pursue charges against the man. Video of the tackle circulated on social media and the internet and was uploaded by PWInsider.