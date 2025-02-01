News

O3-mini launches to ChatGPT users

By Samantha Wiley
O3-mini

OpenAI recently announced the launch of o3-mini for OpenAI API and ChatGPT users.

Advertisements

The company initially unveiled o3-mini in 2024, with the more cost-efficient model acting as a direct competitor versus DeepSeek. The developers said the AI model ‘advances the boundaries’ and is designed for STEM functions- OpenAI said that it’s good in coding, math, and science. The model is also search-capable and can show web source links and find up-to-date answers.

O3-mini

OpenAI said o3-mini will be for technical domains while keeping o1 as the ‘standard general knowledge’ platform. O3-mini users can pair it with ChatGPT for medium reasoning effort and a higher option in the model picking selection. It’s worth noting that o3 is the first reasoning model that free users can access. Pro, Team, and ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access the o3-mini model right away and replace the o1-mini as the default. The limit has also been raised to 150 from 50.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
AR Glasses
Apple halts AR glasses for Mac development
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
8 additional languages arriving to Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Smartphone
Oppo claims world’s thinnest foldable smartphone with find N5
1 Min Read
DeepSeek
DeepSeek gaining popularity because it is on par with GPT 4o
1 Min Read
AirPods
Specific instructions for AirPods firmware updates now provided by Apple
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple makes changes in AI internal staffing
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods will potentially use infrared cameras
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads add new feature making scheduled posts
1 Min Read
M4 iMac
The M4 iMac with 256GB SSD is $105 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?