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October is Going to Be a Busy Month for Apple

By Samantha Wiley
October is Going to Be a Busy Month for Apple

October is shaping up to be a busy month for Apple; iOS 27.1 and iOS 27.2, new configurations for the Mac Studio, the iPhone Fold, and other devices are expected, such as the Apple TV 4K, iPad Mini, and HomePod Mini.


What’s confirmed is the iPhone Duo, with preorders starting on October 16. The Mac Studio with M5 Ultra and M5 Max chips is expected to be available next month. Rumors say that a 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro with OLED panels is expected to be announced, a MacBook Pro with an M6 chip, the new iPad Mini 8 featuring a revamped sound system that is more waterproof with vibrations and an A20 Pro chip and the new HomePod Mini that was leaked, releasing in new colors such as green and pink. An Apple TV 4K will be announced with an A19 Pro or an A19 chip to bring in Apple Intelligence features.

October is Going to Be a Busy Month for Apple

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