Oculus founder heaps praise on Apple headset

A single tweet by Oculus founder about the upcoming Apple headset sparked an interest.

Palmer Luckey, VR luminary and Oculus founder recently went on Twitter for a cryptic post. ‘The Apple headset is so good’ was posted on May 15, and did not offer any other information or detail. There wasn’t any follow-up tweet or replies as well. The post did not mean that Luckey spent time with a demo hardware nor confirmed he had a hand in the development of the product, but with him being a notable VR expert, the comment stirred up lots of interest online.

The Apple headset is so good. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) May 14, 2023

Luckey played a major role in making the VR headset technology what it is now. The Oculus founder joined Meta in 2014 and departed three years after to form his own company, Andruil Industries.

Rumors surrounding the Apple Headset include a $3,000 price tag, custom VR apps and tools, 8K resolution per eye, and more.