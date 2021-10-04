Office 2021 to launch on October 5 on Mac

Microsoft has recently revealed a launch date for its Office 2021 on the Mac.

The Office 2021 suite will be available on Mac starting October 5 and will include OneNote, PowerPoint, Excel, Word and Outlook as an option.

The software already has several collaborative features to MS 365 subscribers, such as Microsoft Teams for video conference and calls and real-time document co authoring, among others. Microsoft also worked on a slew of new features, such as motion graphics, more editing and translation tools, data types, inking and ease of use solutions.

Microsoft Office Home and Student has a price tag of $149.99 for the non-subscription version, while the Office Home and Business 2021 costs $249.99. The only difference is the addition of Outlook and rights to use them for business purposes.

A Microsoft 365 subscription gives the user access to OneNote, PowerPoint, Word and Outlook, among others for $6.99 monthly or $69.99 yearly for individuals, and $9.99 or $99.99 yearly for families.