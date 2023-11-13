OLED Apple product launch order revealed

A recent investor’s note has revealed the order of Apple products with OLED displays in the coming years.

Haitong International Technology Research analyst Jeff Pu claims that Apple will update the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro with OLED displays in 2026, while the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro will have the OLED displays in 2024. Furthermore, Pu said that Apple will launch a new MacBook Air with OLED display after the MacBook Pro variant comes out.

In Apple’s current lineup there are no iPad or Macs with OLED screens. The latest is mini-LED and prior to that, LCD displays. The benefits of having an OLED display are many, including better power efficiency, longer battery life, deeper blacks, increased brightness, and more. The rumors coincide with other analyst claims, including the one from Ross Young, who said that Apple will launch the MacBook Pro with OLED screens in 2026.