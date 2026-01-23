News

OLED MacBook Pro Takes One Step Forward to Launch

By Samantha Wiley
The rumored MacBook Pro with an OLED display has advanced in its production process. Samsung Display is anticipated to be making the panels for the MacBook Pro and has already heavily invested in the production line for an 8.6-gen OLED in South Korea at the Asan campus.


Larger substrates of glass are used in an 8.6G fab compared to the OLED lines that are used for smartphone production. This lets multiple panels that are laptop-sized be cut from one sheet for less cost and better yields. This would be ideal for Apple if they were to replace the MacBook Pro’s mini-LED with OLED.

It is not usual for Apple to unveil 2 refreshes for the MacBook Pro in one year, but it is possible. In 2023, the MacBook Pro line was revamped twice, initially with an M2 Pro and an M2 Max chip released in January, and then an M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chip variants were released later that year in October.


