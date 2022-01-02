Omoton’s Vertical Laptop Stand is now just $17.50

by
Omoton’s Vertical Laptop Stand

A vertical laptop stand serves as a decluttering and organizational tool for those who want a desktop setup. Today, you can get the Omoton Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand for just $17.33 from its original price of $24 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Vertical Laptop Stand Holder, OMOTON Desktop Aluminum MacBook Stand with Adjustable Dock Size, Fits All MacBook, Surface, Chromebook and Gaming Laptops (Up to 17.3 inches), Black Vertical Laptop Stand Holder, OMOTON Desktop Aluminum MacBook Stand with Adjustable Dock Size, Fits... $24.99 $17.33 Buy on Amazon

Omoton’s stand is stable as it comes, and there are four unique colorways to choose from. The anodized aluminium alloy is treated, and the scratch-resistant base is wide and promotes better stability. What’s worthy to note is that you can adjust the base for a custom fit, which means your MacBook Pro won’t wiggle or lean, which can cause it to fall.

Also, the inside of the dock has non-slip silicone mats to ensure your laptop won’t get dented or scratched up while in desktop mode. Among other things, it can hold a keyboard, tablet or an iPhone in a pinch. At just $17.33, you should snap one up before the sale is done!

Latest News

iLounge > News > Omoton’s Vertical Laptop Stand is now just $17.50